Reidsville, Georgia—Mrs. Thomasine McCoy Bargeron, 95, of Reidsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Macon, surrounded by family and loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Reidsville City Cemetery. The Rev. Chuck Jonas will officiate. Anyone able to safely attend the graveside service is welcome to attend. The family will be wearing masks and strongly encourages everyone attending to do the same.
Mrs. Bargeron was born May 4, 1925, to the late Thomas Watson McCoy and Marie Byrd McCoy in Augusta. She graduated from Tubman High School and went on to graduate from Mercer University with a degree in English and a minor in history. While at Mercer, she served as the Vice President of her senior class. Mercer is where she met her sweetheart, Sterling Moore Bargeron. The two married on June 15, 1946 and shared 65 years together. Mrs. Bargeron taught English and other subjects at Coosa High School, Reidsville Elementary School, and Pinewood Christian Academy, among others. She was an active and devoted member of Reidsville Baptist Church, where she served as church organist for many years. Truly, she embodied a Proverbs 31 woman and loved her Lord, family, friends, pets, and Reidsville with all her heart.
Mrs. Bargeron is survived by her children, Robin (Ravonda) Bargeron of Macon; Amy (Mark) Dale of Gambrills, Maryland; Terry (Theresa) Carter of Savannah; grandchildren, Adelyn (Brock) Boleman, Greyson Bargeron, Doug Dale, Will Carter, Savina Carter, and Marin Carter; sister Donna Murry of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Sterling Moore Bargeron and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Reidsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 181, Reidsville, GA 30453, or to your local Hospice organization.
