|
|
Thurman Walden, 89, husband of 66 years to Celia K. Walden, gained his wings Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by his family at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Randy Walden and Reverend Mark Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Wallace Mumford, Wesley Williams, David Mumford, Brandon Mumford, Scott Widner, Tad Widner and Jason Lee.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Euphrates Baptist Church.
Mr. Walden was born December 30, 1929 in Edgehill, GA to the late Macon and Lucy Swint Walden. He retired from Southeastern Equipment and was ordained on October 9, 1971. He was the Pastor of Euphrates Baptist Church from 1972 until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tunnie Walden, Ray Walden, Herman Walden, sisters, Johnnie Anderson, Mary Huff, Mildred Jenkins, Frankie Lamb and a grandchild Chris Widner.
Other survivors include his children, Celia Mathis, Margie Widner and Diane ( Wallace) Mumford; brothers, Macon Walden and Bennie Walden; sister, Ollie Ruth Searcy; grandchildren, Jenny (Darrel) Mullis, Becky Brantley, Crystal (Jason) Lee, Tad Widner, Scott (Summer) Widner, Wesley (Lara) Williams, David (Teresa) Mumford, Brandon (Casey) Mumford; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke (Justin) Alyson (Zach), Blake, Jaxson, CJ (Jenny), Andrew, Katie, Paige, Charlie, Chris, Sara, Robbie, Erica Leigh, Vidalia, Cassandra, Cathleen and Cheynoa; great great-grandchildren, Stetson, Arabella, Rayce, Gentry, Lane, Eli and Oakland.
A special thanks to Trinity Hospice, Nurses, Cathy, Molly, Leslie and Chaplain Tom; caregivers, Clementine, Sharon, Hiawatha, Deanna and Nora.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Euphrates Baptist Church, Jean Usry, Gibson, GA or the CSRA Parkinson's Support Group Attn: Kathleen Reynolds, Treasurer, 4275 Owens Road Apt. 1227 Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 23 to June 24, 2019