Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Ms. Tia S. McAllister entered into rest on Monday, February 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Smallwood officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her dedicated life partner, Ocee Washington; sons, Marquise Washington, DeShawn Johnson, Marquez Washington, Maurice Washington; daughters, Tyrieka Washington, Tyashia Washington, Destini Ruffin; grandchild, Xavier Davis; mother, Gloria McAllister; father, Willie Brigham; stepfather, Chris Mingledolph Sr.; brothers, Lamar Mingledolph, Dennis Mingledolph, Kendrick McDaniel, Antron Booker, Chris Mingledolph Jr.; sisters, Latrecia McAllister, Tiffany Mingledolph, Shinita Bryant; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019
