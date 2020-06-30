Tiffany Nicole Thigpen
Thomson, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, June 29, 2020, Mrs. Tiffany Nicole Thigpen, 29.
Family members include her husband: Clay Thigpen; sons: Tomas and Tyler Latislaw; father: Joseph Clavere (Zoe); maternal grandmother: Judy Ramsey; mother-in-law: Elaine Thigpen and numerous other family members.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Deacon Bob Hookness officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/01/2020
