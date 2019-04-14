Home

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aiken Church of Christ
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Aiken Church of Christ
Timothy Frank Boerste

Timothy Frank Boerste Obituary
TIMOTHY FRANK BOERSTE, 26, formerly of North Augusta, SC, passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, April 18th from 6 until 7 o'clock at Aiken Church of Christ followed by the funeral service at 7 o'clock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Palmetto Church of Christ (palmettococ.com) for the Honduras House Build in Tim's honor.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC (www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
