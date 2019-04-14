|
TIMOTHY FRANK BOERSTE, 26, formerly of North Augusta, SC, passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, April 18th from 6 until 7 o'clock at Aiken Church of Christ followed by the funeral service at 7 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Palmetto Church of Christ (palmettococ.com) for the Honduras House Build in Tim's honor.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019