Augusta, GA—Timothy Human, 51, Augusta GA, earned eternal wings February 23, 2020. Born to Joseph and Elizabeth Human, Timothy leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life for 19 years, Patricia Beard, 2 brothers; Joey and Steven (Ava) Human, a sister; Liz (William )Holmes, loving father to 8 children; Jason (Heather) Larkin, Timothy "Jamie" (Romilia) Human, Steven Mann, Lynda Human, Ashley (Johnnie) Brock, Samantha (Steven) McFadden, Joshua Beard, and Chris Aldridge, and 25 beautiful grandchildren. Memorial service will be held 1pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Martin Taylor Funeral Home, 911 Appling Harlem Rd., Harlem, GA 30814.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 6, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
