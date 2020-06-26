Timothy Ivon McBride
Mr. Timothy Ivon McBride
Augusta, GA—Mr. Timothy Ivon McBride entered into rest Saturday, June 20, 2020. Timothy was born on May 6, 1987 to Cynthia McBride.
Timothy was a 2006 Graduate of Glen Hills High school where he participated for three years in the R.O.T.C program. He loved dressing up in his uniform everything had to be in place.
Timothy joined Second Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. J.L. Stokes, where he sang in the Children of God Youth Choir.
Survivors includes his adopted mother, Mrs. Mary Fennell; grandmother, Mrs. Sandra Brinson; three sisters, Ms. Jervonnia McBride, Ms. Sybol Smith, and Ms. Khaliqua McBride of Augusta; two brothers, Mr. Hendriques Smith of Augusta, and Mr. Khalil McBride (Japan); two aunts, Ms. Remell and Deira Brinson of Augusta; two uncles, Mr. Clarence Brinson and Mr. James Brinson of Augusta; a very special aunt, Ms. Charlotte McBride; and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
