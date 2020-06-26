Mr. Timothy Ivon McBride
Augusta, GA—Mr. Timothy Ivon McBride entered into rest Saturday, June 20, 2020. Timothy was born on May 6, 1987 to Cynthia McBride.
Survivors includes his adopted mother, Mary Fennell; grandmother, Sandra Brinson; three sisters, Jervonnia McBride, Sybol Smith, and Khaliqua McBride of Augusta; two brothers, Hendriques Smith of Augusta, and Khalil McBride of Germany; two aunts, Remell Brinson and Deira Brinson of Augusta, two uncles, Clarence Brinson and James Brinson, of Augusta; and a very special aunt, Charlotte McBride, and a host of family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public viewing will be held (today) Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00pm-2:45 pm at the mortuary. A private funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm at W. H. Mays Mortuary Chapel with Reverend David Brown, Sr., eulogist.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.