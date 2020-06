Mr. Timothy Ivon McBrideAugusta, GA—Mr. Timothy Ivon McBride entered into rest Saturday, June 20, 2020. Timothy was born on May 6, 1987 to Cynthia McBride.Survivors includes his adopted mother, Mary Fennell; grandmother, Sandra Brinson; three sisters, Jervonnia McBride, Sybol Smith, and Khaliqua McBride of Augusta; two brothers, Hendriques Smith of Augusta, and Khalil McBride of Germany; two aunts, Remell Brinson and Deira Brinson of Augusta, two uncles, Clarence Brinson and James Brinson, of Augusta; and a very special aunt, Charlotte McBride, and a host of family and friends.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public viewing will be held (today) Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00pm-2:45 pm at the mortuary. A private funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm at W. H. Mays Mortuary Chapel with Reverend David Brown, Sr., eulogist.W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits