Timothy Ivon McBride
Augusta, GA—Mr. Timothy Ivon McBride entered into rest Saturday, June 20, 2020. Timothy was born on May 6, 1987 to Cynthia McBride.
Survivors includes his adopted mother, Mary Fennell; grandmother, Sandra Brinson; three sisters, Jervonnia McBride, Sybol Smith, and Khaliqua McBride of Augusta; two brothers, Hendriques Smith of Augusta, and Khalil McBride of Germany; two aunts, Remell Brinson and Deira Brinson of Augusta, two uncles, Clarence Brinson and James Brinson, of Augusta; and a very special aunt, Charlotte McBride, and a host of family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public viewing will be held (today) Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00pm-2:45 pm at the mortuary. A private funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm at W. H. Mays Mortuary Chapel with Reverend David Brown, Sr., eulogist.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
June 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the McBride family. So sorry to learn about the passing of Tim. I remember him fondly as my VBS student many years ago. May the peace of God comfort you all at this difficult time.
Jennette Berry Williams
