Timothy Johnson Obituary
Mr. Timothy Johnson
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Timothy "Rainbow" Johnson, entered into rest May 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Mr. Johnson was a 1978 graduate of North Augusta High School where he played basketball. He was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Catherine McKie Johnson; a son, Timothy Jamal Johnson; two daughters, Monek (Enrico) D'Antignac and Quameca Johnson; four brothers, King David (Susie) Johnson, Michael (Debra) Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Bruce Johnson; three sisters, Carrie J. Hampton, Shirley Evon Johnson and Jackie Drayton; goddaughters, Porsha Johnson and Joy'Sania McKie; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 6, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020
