Mr. Timothy Lavert Adams, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Timothy Lavert Adams, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Timothy L. (Jahel) Adams, Jr.; seven grandchildren; raised nephew; Joshua E. Adams, Godson, Dewayne Gilmore; Goddaughters; Alexia Rose Carter and Lakeivia G. Owens; sister, Rosemary A. Carter; brothers, Joseph (Deloris) Adams; and Paul L. Adams, Jr.; and a host of other relatives.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Clair Baptist Church, 124 William Tinley Road, Keysville, GA.
Viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
