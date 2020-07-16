1/1
Timothy Lavert Adams Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Timothy Lavert Adams, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Timothy Lavert Adams, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Timothy L. (Jahel) Adams, Jr.; seven grandchildren; raised nephew; Joshua E. Adams, Godson, Dewayne Gilmore; Goddaughters; Alexia Rose Carter and Lakeivia G. Owens; sister, Rosemary A. Carter; brothers, Joseph (Deloris) Adams; and Paul L. Adams, Jr.; and a host of other relatives.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Clair Baptist Church, 124 William Tinley Road, Keysville, GA.
Viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Clair Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved