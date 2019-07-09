|
|
Entered into rest on July 4, 2019 Timothy Paul Stock of Augusta Ga. Mr. Stock was the Maintenance Engineer of Secure Care Storage facility. Mr. Stock is preceded in death by his mother Sandra Tobesman Holley . He is survived by his father John Holley-Augusta Ga. His grandmother Bertha Malick Augusta Ga. two sons Zakkary Tylor Stock and Cameron Triston Stock both of Augusta Ga. two sisters Erin Marie East(husband Scott) and Ashley Brook Wisner (husband Bill) both of Augusta Ga. and his girlfriend Megan Underwood of Augusta Ga. The Graveside service will be held Thursday July 11,2019 at 10:00 am in the South Harlem Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the 516 West Ave. North Augusta SC. 29841 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019