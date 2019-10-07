Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Timothy R. Ouzts

Timothy R. Ouzts Obituary
Timothy R. Ouzts
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Timothy R. Ouzts, 62, who entered into rest October 5, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Dave Vosseller and Reverend Scott Hill officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Ouzts was a native of Ninety Six, South Carolina, having made North Augusta his home for the past 30 years. He was a member of Lakemont Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon with a Servant's Heart and was currently employed by Augusta Aviation.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Pamela Wood Ouzts; a son, Carl Timothy Ouzts, Cullowhee, NC; a brother, Steven W. (Cindy) Ouzts, Lexington, SC; a sister, Robin Calhoun, Greenwood, SC; a brother-in-law, Steve (Teresa) Wood, Awendaw, SC.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Lakemont Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 311 West Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
