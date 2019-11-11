|
Timothy Robert Widener
Grovetown, GA—Timothy Robert Widener, 42, entered into rest Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Mr. Widener was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. He attended St. Mary School and graduated from Aquinas High School. Mr. Widener worked as supervisor and certified insulator at DACA. He was a devoted and loving father, son and brother. Mr. Widener was a kind and generous man who loved God and helping others. He was an encouragement and a friend to all. Mr. Widener will be deeply missed.
Family members include mama: Maxine Morris (Richmond); daddy: Robert Widener (Carolyn); children: Dylan Widener, Jaiden Widener, Shyah Widener, Hailey Widener, and Ava Grace Widener; twin sister: Wendy Widener; sisters: Tami Merlino (Kimberly) and Susan Wyatt (Dave); brothers: Joey Young (Elizabeth) and Jeff Widener; and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Widener.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Ingram, celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joey Young, Christopher Young, Jonathan Young, Toby Aderhold, Tami Merlino, John Daniel and Louis Harvey.
Memorial contributions may be made to 143 Ministries International, Inc. (Katherine's Way), 2801 Ingleside Drive, Augusta GA 30909.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
