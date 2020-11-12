Timothy Smith
Adrian, GA—Timothy Donald Smith, 59, entered into rest Monday November 9, 2020. Born and raised in Waynesboro, GA, Tim was passionate about sales his entire life through working at numerous Augusta car dealerships to his own self-employed endeavors. Tim was also a lifelong musician and enjoyed banging out "Stairway to Heaven" on the piano. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, James D. Smith and Doris C. Smith; and his wife, Lisa Marie Wright Smith.
Tim is survived by his sister, Kimberly Smith Wilson of Waynesboro, GA; his nephew, Brandon Smith of Atlanta, GA; his niece, Jenna Brown of Waynesboro, GA; and his loving canine companion, Miss Daisy.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00pm Saturday, November 14 in the DeLoach-McKerley Prescott Chapel with Lige Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
