Timothy Warren (Tim) Miller, age 49, of Knoxville, TN (formerly of Augusta, GA) passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019. Tim was a talented Chef and highly regarded for his culinary skills and creative menus. He worked in several fine dining restaurants that were recognized for excellence, including the Cherokee Country Club (Knoxville, TN), the Walden Club (Chattanooga, TN), and the Cloister Hotel (Sea Island, GA). Although Tim was talented in the kitchen, Tim felt that his greatest accomplishment, by far, are his two daughters, Virginia (Ginny) Eagle Miller and Maggie Pearl Miller.
In addition to his daughters, Tim is loved and survived by his parents Billey M. Miller and Lillian Coombs Miller of Augusta, GA; his sister, Sharon Miller-Poland and her husband Don J. Poland of Tallahassee, FL; and his niece, Erin E. Beeco of Kennesaw, GA. Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Olen Warren Miller and Ruth Ellen Doswell Miller; his maternal grandparents, William Thomas Coombs and Jewel Inez Skelton Coombs; and by his favorite aunt, Maggie Beatrice (Aunt Bea) Carter.
Tm was born in Valdosta, GA on September 29, 1969, but considered Augusta his home, where he and his parents are long-time members of the First Baptist Church. He had many fond memories of playing for the First Baptist basketball league. Tim is a graduate of Evans High School, attended Mercer University, and graduated from the University of Georgia. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts in English, Tim took a leap of faith to pursue his passion for cooking and moved to Vermont where he attended the New England Culinary Institute, earning an AOS in Culinary Arts.
A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 am in the First Baptist Church of Augusta Storey Chapel located at 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, GA 30909 with Dr. Rodger Murchison and Rev. Dr. Donna S. Mote officiating. Family, friends, and church members are invited. Tim will be interned in the First Baptist Church Memorial Garden at 10:00 am and the family will be receiving guests outside the Chapel from 10:15 am until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Media Ministry at the church address listed above.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 7, 2019