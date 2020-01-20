Home

Tina Janis Fulcher

Tina Janis Fulcher Obituary
Tina Janis Fulcher
Augusta, GA—Tina Janis Robinson, 54, entered into rest on Friday, January 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Ford officiating.
She was born in Augusta to the late Johnny and Martha Storey Robinson. She was out going, lived her life to the fullest. She was daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Busbee and the love of her life Bobby G. Fulcher, Jr..
Survivors include her daughter; Lauren Person; granddaughter, Maidson Person; significant other Bobby Woodruff; sisters, Vickie Walker (Sonny), Teresa King (Don), Brenda Edwards (Mike), Jackie Cook (Kevin); brother in law, James Busbee; Aunt Janis Leftwich and numerous neices and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Hope House 2205 Highland Ave., Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M., until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/23/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
