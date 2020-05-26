|
Tina Marie Jones
Augusta, Georgia—Tina Marie Jones, 56, entered into rest May 22, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia.
Tina was born in Waltham, MA on September 19, 1963 to the late William Quinton and Clara Ingram Jones. She lived most of her life in Augusta, where she worked at Amara Nursing Home as a nurse.
Tina didn't have any children of her own, so she loved and spoiled her nephews and nieces and of course her four-legged buddy "Boomerang"
Survivors include her sisters, Teresa Kezer and Pamela Toole (Thomas, Sr.), nephew, Thomas Toole, Jr., nieces, Melinda Drylie, Michelle Hyden and several grand nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to University Heart & Vascular Center.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/26/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020