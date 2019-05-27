Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Neitzke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Perkins Neitzke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tina Perkins Neitzke Obituary
Mrs. Tina Perkins Neitzke, beloved wife of 47 years of Ralph Neitzke. Her sunrise was on October 5, 1946, and her sunset was May 25, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta.

In addition to her husband, Ralph, she is survived by her sons; Matthew Wayne Neitzke and David Lee Neitzke, a stepson; Wesley Kelley, as well as her brothers in law and sisters in law in Wisconsin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be at a later date at Grace Baptist Church in Evans, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now