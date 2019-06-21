|
|
Mrs. Tina Perkins Neitzke, beloved wife of 47 years of Ralph Neitzke. Her sunrise was on October 5, 1946, and her sunset was May 25, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons; Matthew Wayne Neitzke and David Lee Neitzke, a stepson; Wesley Kelley, as well as her brothers in law and sisters in law in Wisconsin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00PM at Grace Baptist Church, 4945 Hardy McManus Road, Evans, GA 30819
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 21 to June 22, 2019