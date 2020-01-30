|
Mr. Tobin Raymond Burnett, Sr.
Elgin, SC—Mr. Tobin Raymond Burnett, Sr., 70, of Elgin passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of the late Julia Edgar Burnett and the late Raymond E. Burnett.
Tobin was the owner of Burnett's Radiator and Repairs in Augusta. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming, and making people laugh. He held degrees in Theology and Christian Counseling and was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Woods Burnett; sons, Tobin Raymond Burnett, Jr. (Kim) and Raymond Burnett; daughters, Rebecca Burnett Swartzmiller (Mark), Jessica Burnett, and Jennifer Burnett; bonus daughters, Amanda Hannon and Ashley Arnette Wilson (Phillip); sisters, Julia Mae Adams (Dwight), Gloria Reid (Tommy), and Becky Sharon; nineteen grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Washington Street Baptist Church, 101 S. Vanderhorst Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. The family will receive friends after the service in the church. Overflow parking for the church is located across the street in the Magistrates Office parking lot.
The family would like to thank Dr. Harmon Patrick and SC Oncology Associates for their compassionate care.
Pope Funeral Home is serving the Burnett family.
