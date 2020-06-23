Toby Mekhail Wanye' Holt
Mr. Toby Mekhail Wanye' Holt
Aiken, SC—Mr. Toby Mekhail Wanye' Holt, of Osbon Dr. and formerly Williamsburg St, entered into rest June 17, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Medical Center. Funeral services will be 12 noon Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Rd, Graniteville, with Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 11am until the hour of service. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC. Visitation today at the funeral home from 3pm-5:30pm. Mr. Holt was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and a graduate of Aiken High School Class of 2018. Survivors include his son, Zayden Mekhail Holt, Aiken; his parents, Toby (Ashley) Holt, Aiken and NeKisha Seaward-Holt, Grovetown, GA; one sister, Brenda Darlene Holt, Grovetown, GA; two brothers, Bobby Reshard Jaudon Holt, Grovetown, GA and Ashby Tobias Holt, Aiken; Paternal grandparents, Rev. David & Bobbie Walker, Aiken; Maternal grandparents, Arnold & Debra Seaward, Bath; Great-grandmother, Rosetta Jaudon Davis, Charleston, SC; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST., AIKEN
(803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
June 20, 2020
I miss you and Im still in shock. You were one of the easiest/outgoing, the most realist person Ive ever known. You know if you ever needed to talk, I was there or vice versa. Im sorry I wasnt there a lot more often. I hope you found peace. I love you dude!!! Gone but never forgotten !!!
NeKaya Robinson
Friend
June 19, 2020
I just wanna thank you and appreciate you for wanting one of my beats, I had so much support for you when it came to the music industry !! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You wont be forgotten.
Abigail Gonzales
Friend
June 19, 2020
Toby was a great minded and soul guy. He was real cool to talk with and be around. May you sleep in peace bro.
JKobe Lee
Friend
