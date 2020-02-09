|
Todd M. Smith
Augusta, Georgia—-Mr. Todd Martin Smith, 55, entered into rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Todd was the beloved father of Keenan Martin Smith.
Todd was a native of Port Huron Michigan, but has lived in Augusta for Many years. He was a graduate of Glenn Hills High School and was a Carpenter by trade. He was an avid Michigan Football fan.
Todd Was preceded in death by his sister, Andrea Smith Turley , his maternal grandparents, Jessie & Ruby Poole, Paternal grandparents, William & Lulu Smith, In addition to his son he is survived by his father, Gary (Ann) Smith, Mother, Brenda Smith his sister, Lisa (Ford) Williams, nephew, Carter Williams, Niece, Meri Claire Williams, his aunt & uncle Connie Frenzel, Buddy Poole.
Services will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 10, 2020
