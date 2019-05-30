|
Mr. Todd T. Lawrence, of Greenforest Drive, entered into rest May 22, 2019. A Memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Lloyd B. Daniels officiating.
Mr. Lawrence, a native of Chattanooga, TN was a 1983 graduate of Tyner High School. He worked for Halocarbon Products Corporation.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Key Lawrence; his children, Raven, Rasheedah, Taqiyyah and Hakeem Lawrence; his mother Nedra Lawrence Swinger (Donald); four brothers, Quinton Lawrence (Lakisha), Kerry Lawrence (Tammy), Kelvin Lawrence (Vanessa) and Corey Lawrence; grandchild, Aaliyah Lawrence; mother-in-law, Ann Mixon; father-in-law, Julian McKie, grandparents-in-law, S. T. and Estelle Lott; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 614 West Avenue North Augusta SC (803)279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019