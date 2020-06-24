Tom Mobley
Girard, Georgia—Tom E. Mobley entered into rest at his home on September 22, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1927. He graduated from Sardis High School. He served in the U.S. Army 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment with occupational forces in Germany after World War II where he received a Victory Medal. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean conflict. He was a council member of the City of Girard. He loved the Savannah River and swamp, was an avid hunter, who would rather see his fellow hunter kill a deer rather than himself. He loved his garden that he shared with family and friends. He attended Corinth Christian Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Christopher Mobley, Sr. and Nellie Mae White Mobley, five (5) brothers and two (2) sisters, and two (2) sons; Russell Mobley and Tommy Mobley. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Dyches Mobley, sons; Mark (Jody) Mobley, Craig (Coni) Mobley, Robbie Mobley; daughter, Robin(Tony) Smith, and step-daughter, Pat (Mark) Atkinson, eleven (11) grandchildren, eleven (11) great grandchildren and one (1) great great grandchild.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice and Girard EMAs.
A private service will be held later.
Contributions may be made to the Augusta Fisher House Foundation, One Freedom Way, Augusta, Ga 30904 or Corinth Christian Church, 3714 Stoney Bluff Rd., Girard, GA 30426.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.