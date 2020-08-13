1/1
Tom Wiedmeier
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Wiedmeier
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Mr. Thomas D. Wiedmeier, 59, loving husband of Mrs. Kelly L. Wiedmeier.
Tom spent most of his life in Augusta. He was a 1979 graduate of Westside High School and a 1984 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. He was the Director of the Augusta Utilities Department. Tom was a passionate griller and BBQ Master. He was a humble man and a man of integrity Tom put other people before himself. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include son: Thomas R. Wiedmeier; daughters: Leslie Anne Matzek (Josh), Laura E. Wiedmeier; father: V. Tom Wiedmeier; sisters: Karen W. Wiedmeier, Diane Wiedmeier and Cheryl Weinand (Scott); sisters-in-law: Anne Rogers (Jimmy), Kim Francisco (Stephen), Krisiti Beasley (Doug); nephews: Ryan Weinand (Lindsey), Nick Weinand, Ben Weinand, Matthew Morris; nieces: Lauren Walsh (John), Leigh Porterfield and mother and father-in-law: Gayle and Bob Lollis.
Due to Covid, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and a graveside service will follow at 3:30 PM at Westover Memorial Park (all are welcome) with Fr. Mark Ross celebrant. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Ricky Flake, Jimmy Rogers, Scott Dumars, Mitch Freeman, Scott Todd, Ryan, Nick and Ben Weinand.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Patrick: 1501 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta,GA. 30904
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved