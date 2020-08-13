Tom Wiedmeier
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Mr. Thomas D. Wiedmeier, 59, loving husband of Mrs. Kelly L. Wiedmeier.
Tom spent most of his life in Augusta. He was a 1979 graduate of Westside High School and a 1984 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. He was the Director of the Augusta Utilities Department. Tom was a passionate griller and BBQ Master. He was a humble man and a man of integrity Tom put other people before himself. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include son: Thomas R. Wiedmeier; daughters: Leslie Anne Matzek (Josh), Laura E. Wiedmeier; father: V. Tom Wiedmeier; sisters: Karen W. Wiedmeier, Diane Wiedmeier and Cheryl Weinand (Scott); sisters-in-law: Anne Rogers (Jimmy), Kim Francisco (Stephen), Krisiti Beasley (Doug); nephews: Ryan Weinand (Lindsey), Nick Weinand, Ben Weinand, Matthew Morris; nieces: Lauren Walsh (John), Leigh Porterfield and mother and father-in-law: Gayle and Bob Lollis.
Due to Covid, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and a graveside service will follow at 3:30 PM at Westover Memorial Park (all are welcome) with Fr. Mark Ross celebrant. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Ricky Flake, Jimmy Rogers, Scott Dumars, Mitch Freeman, Scott Todd, Ryan, Nick and Ben Weinand.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Patrick: 1501 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta,GA. 30904
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
