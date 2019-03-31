Entered into rest Thursday, March 28, 2019, Tommy Ben Brown, 68, loving husband of 45 years to Linda Boulineau Brown.



Tommy Brown generously helped others, using his numerous skills and talents for their good, although he also subjected them to his pun-ny sense of humor. Well respected by his colleagues for his strong work ethic, Tommy viewed all work - both the pleasant and the difficult - as an opportunity to display the love and kindness of God, who himself worked for our good through the suffering and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Tommy had ample opportunity to do this as he adhered to the efficiency philosophy of "measure twice, cut three times."



Tommy was deeply committed to the Church, where he used his deep knowledge of God's Word to encourage and counsel his brothers and sisters. Tommy was deeply committed to his family as a loving husband, father, and grandfather (affectionately known as "Grumpy"). But his greatest joy was his sure knowledge that God proved his deep commitment toward his people in Jesus, who is "the resurrection and the life."



In addition to his wife, family members include: three sons: Daniel Brown (Shannon); Joel Brown (Jenny); Samuel Brown (Jenny); grandchildren: Jewel, Caleb, Riley, Silas, Calvin, Josiah, Angelica, Sabina; and many other loving family members. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Marie Brown and his brother, Timothy Lynn Brown.



A memorial service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Dave Vosseller officiating. Interment will be done privately at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakemont Presbyterian Church's Building Fund, 3111 West Road, Augusta, GA 30904.



The family will receive friends Monday, from 4:00 to 5:00 at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019