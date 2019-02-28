|
|
Tommy Story, Sr., 77, of Stage Coach Rd., Thomson, GA entered into rest February 27, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Story was a retired superintendent with McKnight Construction Company and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Harlem, Ga.
Mr. Story was preceded in death by his parents, Will Tom and Nancy Story, a son, Timmy Story, grandson Jared Woodruff and a sister Jeanette Story. Survivors include his wife, Delsie Story, his children, Tommy Story Jr., and Cindy Story. His brothers, Freddy (Gwen) Story, Davey (Marie) Story, Randy (Patty) Story, sister, Debra Story, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019. In the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Tommy Story, Sr.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019