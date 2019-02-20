|
Mr. Tommy Jesse Langley, 82, of S. Main Street, Dearing, GA passed away February 19, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Langley was born in Perdido, Alabama to the late Jesse Langley and the late Effie Mae McKinley Langley. He was retired from civil service at Fort Gordon with 39 years of service. Mr. Langley moved to Dearing in 1970 and was a member of Dearing Baptist Church where he had served as past Deacon. He enjoyed repairing small engines and he loved fishing and hunting in years past.
Survivors include his wife, Claudette Langley; daughter, Mona Hudson (Pete); son, Ricky Langley (Theresa) of Conyers; grandchildren, Josh Hudson, Jill Norris (Cory), Stefenie Purvis (Brent) and Jesse Langley ; step grandchildren, William Schroeder and Lauren Schroeder and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Timmerman and Rev. John McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Tommy Langley.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019