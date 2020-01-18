|
|
Tommy Price
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, January 18, 2020, Mr. Thomas "Tommy" E. Price, Sr., 76, loving husband of the late Evelyn L. Price.
Tommy was a lifelong resident of Augusta and retired as an Investigator from the Richmond Sheriff's Office after 43 years. He and Evelyn were the former owners of T.P. Cruisers which was a youth club dedicated to providing teenagers a safe environment to socialize. Tommy was a devoted husband, daddy, and pop and will be missed by all who knew him.
Family members include his daughter: Kimberly Price Grice (Scott); son: Thomas E. Price, Jr. (Sherry); grandchildren: Blake Albert Parrish (Kristina), Dale Price, Tyler Price, and Preston Grice; great grandchildren: Grayson Thomas Parrish, Haley Trejo-Parrish, and Cristian Trejo-Parrish; special companion: Carolyn Weeks; sisters: Janice Dye (James), Jewell Davis (Herman), and Linda Cassell (Thomas); brother: Nathan Price; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents: William Price, Sr. and Mary Faulk Price; sister: Opal Belger; and brothers: William Price, Jr., Doyle Price, James Price, Jerry Price, and Ray Price.
The funeral service will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Bruce Johnson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Travis Blitchington, Bruce Kernaghan, Neil Grice, Jim Sink, Caleb Johnson, and Nick Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be the Augusta Richmond County Sheriff's Department.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
