|
|
Carl Thomas "Tommy" Wall, 68, husband of Teresa Lucas Wall, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Born in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Tom and Margie Roark Wall. Tommy was a graduate of King's College and was an iron worker for Local Union 709, currently working at the Alvin W. Vogle Electric Plant in Waynesboro, GA. He served in the SC National Guard, was a member of Masonic Lodge 199 and Plum Branch Baptist Church. Tommy loved working in his garden and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was especially proud of his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of the home; two sons, Chad Wall (Ashley) of Greenwood and Link Wall of Charleston, SC; two stepdaughters, Heather Tilton (Cliff) of Appling, GA and Hope Tyler (Chris) of Evans, GA; two sisters, Glenda Corley (Howard) of Greenwood and Wanda Duffie of McCormick; four grandchildren, Afton Kidd, Natalie Wall, Jackson Tilton and Sawyer Tilton; three nieces and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Plum Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. John Noblin officiating.
Masonic rites will follow the service at Parksville Lodge.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home, Greenwood, SC, on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the , Office of Development
2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Tommy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 20, 2019