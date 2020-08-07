Tommy Yates
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. George Thomas 'Tommy" Yates, Jr., 61, of Whiteoak Road, entered into rest August 5, 2020.
Mr. Yates was born in Augusta, Georgia, but had lived in Thomson for many years. Tommy was the son of the late George Thomas Yates, Sr. and Martha Dunn Yates. He was a Construction Superintendent with Brasfield & Gorrie, and a member of Union Baptist Church of Thomson. Tommy was an avid Nascar and Jimmy Johnson # 48 fan, he enjoyed his yearly trips to Darlton Raceway, where he was known as the "Mayor of Darlton Raceway". He loved his baby girls, Dallas Cowboys, and dirt track racing. Mr. Yates was predeceased by his brothers, Pat Bohler and Johnny Bohler.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Vicki Yates; daughters, Kelli Yates Faulkinberry (Jason), Dallas Nicole Yates, and Katherine Hope Yates; son, Lamar Montgomery (Kristy), grandchildren, Karlie Bree Montgomery, Joy Anna Faulkinberry; brother, Glenn Bohler (Connie); sister, Debra Heald (David); Special friends, Lester Strother, Tim Shelton, Bubber Connor, Johnny Lewis, and all his Darlton Raceway friends.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced
In addition to flowers memorial contributions may be made to Go and Tell Missions Fund at Thomson First Baptist Church P.O. Box 1205 Thomson, Georgia 30824
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Thomas Yates.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2020