Rev. Tony E. Bowman
Dearing, Georgia—Rev. Tony E. Bowman was born on August 12, 1964 and went to be with the Lord October 8, 2019.
Tony was raised by his grandmother, Mary Bowman, in Thomson, Ga. He graduated Thomson High in 1982.
He married the love of his life, Sharon Bowman, in April 1988 and they had two beautiful children, Kaitlin (Ben) Colberg of Savannah and Phillip Bowman of Dearing. Tony was also very close to his in-laws, JoAnn Clements and the late Donald Clements.
Tony and Sharon made their life together in Dearing and one of his favorite things was to just spend time with his family. He liked to pass time with wood working projects and often made gifts for others. Tony enjoyed working outdoors and was always captivated by antique Farmall tractors.
Above all else, Tony loved the Lord and served the Georgia-lina Emmaus community for over ten years. He answered the call to ministry and became a Pastor in 2016. During the past three years, he served three congregations. He adored being a Pastor and loved the people that he served.
The Celebration of Tony's life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Marvin United Methodist Church, Martinez, Ga., with the Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time at the church.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/10/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019