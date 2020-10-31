1/1
Tony E. Carpenter
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony E. Carpenter
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Tony E. Carpenter, 76, husband of 53 years to Beverly Edgin Carpenter, entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at University Hospital.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stephen Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Masks are encouraged for both the visitation and the funeral service.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to read his full obituary and sign the online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/1/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved