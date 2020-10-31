Tony E. Carpenter
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Tony E. Carpenter, 76, husband of 53 years to Beverly Edgin Carpenter, entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at University Hospital.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stephen Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Masks are encouraged for both the visitation and the funeral service.
