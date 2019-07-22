Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Eugene Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Eugene Newman Obituary
Tony Eugene Newman
Blythe, Georgia—Tony Eugene Newman, 61, of Blythe, GA., entered into rest at his home on July 16, 2019, surrounded by family.
Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Arlington Burial and Cremation. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now