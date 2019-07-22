|
Tony Eugene Newman
Blythe, Georgia—Tony Eugene Newman, 61, of Blythe, GA., entered into rest at his home on July 16, 2019, surrounded by family.
Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Arlington Burial and Cremation. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/21/2019
