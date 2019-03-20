|
Mr. Tony Voltaire Williams, a retired teacher and sports coach, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Whole Life Ministries, 2621 Washington Road, Augusta, Georgia.
Mr. Williams, a native of Augusta, taught in Richmond and Columbia Counties and served the education system for 38 years. As his health permitted, he attended Elim Baptist Church with his late father, Mr. Percy Williams and his late mother, Mrs. Mary Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Dorothy Berenice Williams; two daughters, Voltrina Williams and DeVeata Williams-Pough; a son, Ryan Tyeler Williams; two grandsons, Jordan and Chandler Hawes; his son, Rashard Williams, preceded him in death. Survivors also include two aunts, Ethel Adams of New York and Betty Brown of Augusta and a host of cousins and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019