Tonya Davis
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Tonya Griffin Davis earned her wings on Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McCullough Covenant Baptist Church in Waynesboro, GA. Minister Gerald Lloyd will officiate with Reverend Nathaniel Dunn, presiding. Survivors are her husband Danny Davis, one daughter Shermonica Griffin; three brothers, Curtis Bostick, Mickey Griffin, and Wayne Griffin all of Waynesboro, GA; one sister, Myrtis (Curtis) Green of Waynesboro, GA and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/31/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 31, 2019