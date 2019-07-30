Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonya Davis Obituary
Tonya Davis
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Tonya Griffin Davis earned her wings on Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McCullough Covenant Baptist Church in Waynesboro, GA. Minister Gerald Lloyd will officiate with Reverend Nathaniel Dunn, presiding. Survivors are her husband Danny Davis, one daughter Shermonica Griffin; three brothers, Curtis Bostick, Mickey Griffin, and Wayne Griffin all of Waynesboro, GA; one sister, Myrtis (Curtis) Green of Waynesboro, GA and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/31/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now