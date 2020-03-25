|
|
Tonya Jeanette Williams
Hephzibah, GA—Ms. Tonya Jeanette Williams entered into rest on March 18, 2020. A private memorial service will be held. Survivors are her parents, Felmon and Mary Williams; her sister, Torina Williams; a niece, Layla Williams; her grandmother, Janette Tremble; aunts, Annette Lynch, Genda Tremble, Claudia Lynch, Marcialina Brown, Linda Smith, Gilda Moore and Julia Tolbert. A public memorial service will be announced for a later date.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/26/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020