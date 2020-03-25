Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Tonya Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Jeanette Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonya Jeanette Williams Obituary
Tonya Jeanette Williams
Hephzibah, GA—Ms. Tonya Jeanette Williams entered into rest on March 18, 2020. A private memorial service will be held. Survivors are her parents, Felmon and Mary Williams; her sister, Torina Williams; a niece, Layla Williams; her grandmother, Janette Tremble; aunts, Annette Lynch, Genda Tremble, Claudia Lynch, Marcialina Brown, Linda Smith, Gilda Moore and Julia Tolbert. A public memorial service will be announced for a later date.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/26/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -