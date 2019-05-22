|
Tonya Lee Blackstone,47, wife of Christopher Lee Platt, entered int rest May 17, 2019.
She was a native of Macon, Georgia and made her home in Martinez, Georgia where she was a homemaker, and was a three-time Medical Graduate from Virginia College, she was a devoted loving, Grandmother and outstanding mother. Truly one of a kind selfless spirit.
Additional survivors include her children Randall and Christopher Himberg, Tanya and Cora lee Blackstone, Abigail Himberg, Laura Ann Quincel, grandchildren Mikayia and Arianna Lewis.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Mary 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Lock and dam.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Ga. 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019