McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Tonya Lee Blackstone


Tonya Lee Blackstone Obituary
Tonya Lee Blackstone,47, wife of Christopher Lee Platt, entered int rest May 17, 2019.

She was a native of Macon, Georgia and made her home in Martinez, Georgia where she was a homemaker, and was a three-time Medical Graduate from Virginia College, she was a devoted loving, Grandmother and outstanding mother. Truly one of a kind selfless spirit.

Additional survivors include her children Randall and Christopher Himberg, Tanya and Cora lee Blackstone, Abigail Himberg, Laura Ann Quincel, grandchildren Mikayia and Arianna Lewis.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Mary 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Lock and dam.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019
