Toodie Katharine Parkman Kemp, 95, wife of the late Henry Beattie Kemp, Sr. of Trenton, SC passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Kemp's life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, interment will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Mrs. Kemp's family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church.
Mrs. Kemp was born in Saluda County. She was a retired School Teacher, and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Trenton, SC.
Survivors include her two sister, May and Fay Parkman; a nephew, Jack B. Jones, II, his wife Maureen, and children J.B. Jones, III, and Tori Jones; four grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019