Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Toodie Katharine Parkman Kemp


Toodie Katharine Parkman Kemp Obituary
Toodie Katharine Parkman Kemp, 95, wife of the late Henry Beattie Kemp, Sr. of Trenton, SC passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Kemp's life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, interment will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Mrs. Kemp's family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church.

Mrs. Kemp was born in Saluda County. She was a retired School Teacher, and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Trenton, SC.

Survivors include her two sister, May and Fay Parkman; a nephew, Jack B. Jones, II, his wife Maureen, and children J.B. Jones, III, and Tori Jones; four grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
