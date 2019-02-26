|
Mrs. Totsie Belle Walker, 102, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beech Branch Baptist Church, Sardis, GA with Bishop Raymond Cooper officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Survivors are a son, Johnny White; a sister, Mattie Barnes; three grandchildren, Cynthia White, Stacy (Monique) White, Tracy (Benjamin) Lewis; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019