Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Totsie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Totsie Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Totsie Walker Obituary
Mrs. Totsie Belle Walker, 102, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beech Branch Baptist Church, Sardis, GA with Bishop Raymond Cooper officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Survivors are a son, Johnny White; a sister, Mattie Barnes; three grandchildren, Cynthia White, Stacy (Monique) White, Tracy (Benjamin) Lewis; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now