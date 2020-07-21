1/
Traci New Simless
{ "" }
Traci New Simless
Evans, GA—Traci passed away peacefully early in the morning on the 21st of July, 2020, due to complications from her second bout with cancer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the Sanctuary, 4584 Cox Rd, Evans, GA, with Pastor Bryan Cockrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the church.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
the Sanctuary
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
the Sanctuary
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Traci was a great cousin and will miss her.
Skip Fowler
Family
