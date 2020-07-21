Traci New Simless
Evans, GA—Traci passed away peacefully early in the morning on the 21st of July, 2020, due to complications from her second bout with cancer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the Sanctuary, 4584 Cox Rd, Evans, GA, with Pastor Bryan Cockrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the church.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2020