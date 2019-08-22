Home

Tracie Ann Roe

Tracie Ann Roe Obituary
Tracie Ann Roe
Augusta, Georgia—Tracie Ann Roe, 63, of Augusta, died, Friday, August 16, at University Hospital.
She was born on May 13, 1956 in the Panama Canal Zone, a daughter of the late Clayton and Bennie Sue (Newsome) Roe.
She is predeceased by her son, Carl Zachary Wisniewski and a sister, Carolyn Nancy Ritchie.
She is survived by her sister, Kay Davis of Blythe, Ga.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/23/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019
