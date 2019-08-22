|
Tracie Ann Roe
Augusta, Georgia—Tracie Ann Roe, 63, of Augusta, died, Friday, August 16, at University Hospital.
She was born on May 13, 1956 in the Panama Canal Zone, a daughter of the late Clayton and Bennie Sue (Newsome) Roe.
She is predeceased by her son, Carl Zachary Wisniewski and a sister, Carolyn Nancy Ritchie.
She is survived by her sister, Kay Davis of Blythe, Ga.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019