Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Tracy Frederick Bowers Obituary
Memorial Services for Tracy Frederick Bowers, 49, who entered into rest July 11, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 4 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mrs. Bowers was a native of Alexandria, VA, and returned to the North Augusta area two years ago. She was a Hotel Front Desk Clerk, enjoyed online sales and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Ricky Lee Bowers, North Augusta, SC; two daughters, Ashley Geiman, Newberry, SC and Alexandra Frederick, Warrenville, SC; three grandchildren, Austin Geiman, Kylie Smith and Kaylee Smith; her father and step-mother, Michael and Faye Frederick, North Augusta; a step-brother, Chris Reynolds, Augusta, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the , 508 Hampton Street # 200, Columbia, SC 29201.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 16, 2019
