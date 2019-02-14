|
|
Trana Pell Atkins (Terry) was born February 12, 1931 and departed this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on her 88th birthday on February 12, 2019 at the home of her daughter.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday February 16, 2019 at Hephzibah Baptist Church, Rev. Michael Wren officiating. Interment in Hephzibah City Cemetery next to her husband Donald.
Mrs. Atkins was a graduate of Clay County High School in Clay, West Virginia and attended Wesleyan College before graduation with her Bachelor's degree from West Virginia Tech. Her Master's degree was earned from Boston University.
She was a teacher and high school counselor for 33 years, eventually retiring from Hephzibah High School. In addition to teaching in the States, she also taught English language classes in Turkey and spent several years in Germany. She was married to the late Lt. Col. Donald B. Atkins, Sr. for 59 years and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She leaves her son and daughter, DB Atkins, Jr (Cindy), Bobbie Ellen Johann (Paul), grandchildren Christie Cheek (Steve), Rachel Cawley (Ben), Blake Atkins (Cassie), Rebecca Swanson (Josiah), Joe Oliva and David Gordon and great-grandchildren Jacob, Eva, Eila, Douglas, Ellen, Micah and Evalyn. Her grandson Donald Paul Johann preceded her in death.
A warm and welcoming hostess, her Fourth of July celebrations would fill the back yard with friends and family from as far away as Ohio. You never saw a picture of her without a smile on her face and an especially large smile when taking pictures with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid animal lover and rescuer. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time at the church Saturday.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019