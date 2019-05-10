|
Funeral services for Mrs. Travanna T. Wade Moore, 39, of 826 Rollo Domino Circle, Evans, GA, will be held 10:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Edisto Fork UM Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Reverend Rex E. Wright, Pastor of Oakey Grove Baptist Church, Evans, Georgia is officiating.
Mrs. Moore will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service
Mrs. Moore passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta.
Visitation will be held 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Friends may call at the residence of her parents, Mr. Carey & Mrs. Loraine Moore, 758 Hickory Hill Road, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019