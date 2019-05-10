Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simmons Funeral Home
2868 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Travanna Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travanna T. Wade Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Travanna T. Wade Moore Obituary
Funeral services for Mrs. Travanna T. Wade Moore, 39, of 826 Rollo Domino Circle, Evans, GA, will be held 10:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Edisto Fork UM Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Reverend Rex E. Wright, Pastor of Oakey Grove Baptist Church, Evans, Georgia is officiating.

Mrs. Moore will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service

Mrs. Moore passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta.

Visitation will be held 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Friends may call at the residence of her parents, Mr. Carey & Mrs. Loraine Moore, 758 Hickory Hill Road, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now