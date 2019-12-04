|
Travis Christopher Cason
New Smyrna Beach, FL—Mr. Travis Christopher Cason, 32, entered into rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Chapel at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David H. McKinley officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Travis loved being outdoors, the beach, and working on cars. He was a member of Warren Baptist Church. As a young man, Travis earned his Junior Black Belt in karate and was a storm team leader, helping the younger children learn honor, discipline, and self-respect. Travis was a people person. He loved to interact with people and speak in public. His love for people fueled a strong desire to help and counsel others. More than anything else, he loved his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Ed and Marilyn Cason, his grandparents, Roy and Linda Cason; his aunt and uncle, Tonya and Dwayne Loftis; his great grandmother, Frances Anderson; great aunt and uncle, June
and Ernest Anderson; cousins, Ryan Loftis and Barrett Loftis.
Pallbearers will be Friends of Travis.
