|
|
Travis W. Lee
Graniteville, SC—Travis W. Lee, entered into rest March 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020. Mr. Lee attended Midland High School. He was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry. Survivors include his parents, Bernard and Marie Mims Lee Johnson; four brothers, Malcolm (Debra) Lee, Lonnie (Brianna) Lee Michael (Tara) Lee and Derrick (Natalia) Lee; four sisters, Diane Leverett, Virginia Lee, Michelle (Eddie) Johnson and Lachelle Moment; a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 2, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020