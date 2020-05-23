Home

Traylor "Edward" Mitchum


1961 - 2020
Traylor "Edward" Mitchum Obituary
Traylor "Edward" Mitchum
Martinez, Georgia—Traylor "Edward" Mitchum, 58, entered into rest May 19, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. He was a lifelong resident of Augusta, GA and the son of the late Gill Tiller Hornsby.
Traylor spent most of his life between Augusta and Savannah, he was a Salesman and a member of Evans First Baptist Church and a graduate of Evans High School and Georgia Southern.
Survivors include his father, Louis "Eddy" Mitchum (Beatrice), sisters Ruana Merritt, Edith Ostrihon, half-sister, Amanda Hornsby, half-brothers, Phillip Hornsby, Gerry McKinney.
There will be no service held at this time.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, GA 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/24/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020
