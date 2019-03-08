|
|
Funeral services will be Sat. March 9, 2019 at 11 am at the Vanderhorst C.M.E. Church. The body in state at 10 am. Viewing will be from 11 am to 3 pm at the funeral home and then from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Vanderhorst CME Church. The burial in the Westview Cemetery. Survivors include, wife, Melissa Smalley; children, Troy Smalley, Jr & Brandon Cobb; parents; Rev. John W. & Margaree Smalley; siblings, Natalie (Michael) Moment, Sr, Tracy (William) Ficklin & Passona "Sand" Smalley; brother, Tavarus (Yalonda) Smalley and a host of other relatives and friends. D.T. Brown FH. www.dtbrownmemfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019