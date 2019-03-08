Home

Troy "Pokey Smalley age 52

Troy "Pokey Smalley age 52 Obituary
Funeral services will be Sat. March 9, 2019 at 11 am at the Vanderhorst C.M.E. Church. The body in state at 10 am. Viewing will be from 11 am to 3 pm at the funeral home and then from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Vanderhorst CME Church. The burial in the Westview Cemetery. Survivors include, wife, Melissa Smalley; children, Troy Smalley, Jr & Brandon Cobb; parents; Rev. John W. & Margaree Smalley; siblings, Natalie (Michael) Moment, Sr, Tracy (William) Ficklin & Passona "Sand" Smalley; brother, Tavarus (Yalonda) Smalley and a host of other relatives and friends. D.T. Brown FH. www.dtbrownmemfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
